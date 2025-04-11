Guwahati: The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) has officially announced that the Class 10 or HSLC results will be declared today, April 11, 2025, at 10:30 AM.

Students who appeared for the exams held between February 15 and March 3, 2025, can access their results on the official websites: resultsassam.nic.in or site.sebaonline.org, by entering their login credentials.

Please note that the online mark sheets will be provisional. Students are advised to collect their original mark sheets and passing certificates from their respective schools once available.

Steps to Check Assam HSLC Result 2025:

Visit the official websites: resultsassam.nic.in or site.sebaonline.org.

Click on the link for SEBA HSLC Result 2025 displayed on the homepage.

Enter your roll number and the captcha code.

Your HSLC Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download the PDF of the mark sheet for your reference.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on the SEBA HSLC Result 2025.