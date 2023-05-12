GUWAHATI: Hriday Hazarika from Assam has made India proud once again at a global shooting event.

Assam lad Hriday Hazarika won the silver medal at the men’s 10m air rifle event at the ongoing ISSF world cup in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Hriday Hazarika shot 251.9 in the final of the men’s 10m air rifle event to clinch silver medal in the ISSF world cup.

Hriday Hazarika hails from Narayanpur in Lakhimpur district of Assam.

Notably, this is the third medal for India at the tournament.

Earlier, Sarabjot Singh and TS Dhivya won gold in the 10 metre air pistol mixed team event and Rhythm Sangwan won bronze in 10m air pistol.

This is, in fact, Hriday Hazarika’s first senior world cup medal.

21-year-old Hriday Hazarika had previously won a junior world championship medal in 2018.

He also won two junior world cup medals (gold in Suhl 2018 and bronze in Suhl 2019).