Guwahati: A home tutor was apprehended in south Assam’s Hailakandi district on Saturday on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl student.

The accused, identified as Abhijit Sarkar, had been providing educational guidance to the 12-year-old girl at her residence when the alleged assault occurred.

According to reports, Sarkar not only assaulted the young girl but also issued threats to coerce her into silence.

Upon discovering the incident from their daughter, the girl’s parents promptly lodged a complaint against Sarkar at the Hailakandi Sadar police station.

Based on the complaint, police booked Sarkar under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police are currently conducting an investigation into the matter.

In order to ensure the well-being of the victim, she has undergone a comprehensive medical examination and is receiving counseling support.