Dibrugarh: After the first Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) case was reported in Dibrugarh, Assam, doctors have assured that there was no need to worry.

Dr Biswajit Borkakoty, senior scientist at ICMR-RMRC said this is not an isolated incident, as the region has reported 110 cases of HMPV since 2014.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The latest case was detected in a child admitted to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH).

The hospital, lacking a virology unit, sent the sample to ICMR-RMRC for testing, which confirmed the presence of HMPV.

AMCH Principal-cum-Superintendent Sanjib Kakoty reassured that the virus is not new and does not pose a significant threat.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“The condition of the child is stable, and there is nothing to worry about this virus,” he stated.

HMPV is a common virus that affects people of all ages, particularly children and older adults, doctors said.

While it can cause respiratory illnesses, the virus is typically not life-threatening.