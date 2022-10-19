SILCHAR: The police in Karimganj district of Assam have recovered and seized heroin worth Rs 20 crore.

Two drug peddlers were nabbed by the police in Assam in connection with the seizure.

A total of 2.5 kg of heroin – packed in 194 soap cases was recovered by the Karimganj police in Assam.

The heroin was hidden inside a four-wheeler.

The vehicle was intercepted near Assam-Mizoram-Tripura tri-junction area.

The arrested persons hail from Karimganj and Hailakandi districts of Assam.

The drugs were being transported from Mizoram.