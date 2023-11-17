GUWAHATI: Heroin worth over Rs 9.5 crore have been seized by the police in Guwahati, Assam.

The seizure of the drugs was made by the police at Amjngaon area of Guwahati city in Assam on Thursday (November 16).

Personnel of the special task force (STF) of the Assam police intercepted a vehicle coming from Churachandpur district of Manipur and made the recovery of the drugs.

A total of 1 kg 350 grams of heroin was recovered by the police.

The heroin was packed in as many as 98 soap boxes and hidden in secret compartments of the vehicle.

Two individuals have been arrested by the piece in connection with the seizure of the drugs.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Tomizur Rahman and Abdul Rahim, both from Manipur.

Earlier in the day, a similar seizure of heroin was made in Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

A total of 1.652 kg of heroin, worth nearly Rs 12 crore was seized by the police in Karbi Anglong district of Assam.