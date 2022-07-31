DIPHU: The police in Karbi Anglong district of Assam have seized heroin worth Rs 8 crore in the international market.

Two persons have also been arrested by the police in connection with the seizure of the drug.

The seizure was made by a joint team of the police and CRPF at Chariali area of karbi Anglong district in Assam.

A vehicle coming from Dimapur in Nagaland was intercepted by the police.

During search, 75 boxes of soap cases containing 966 gm of heroin were seized by police.

The arrested drug peddlers avoided the usual check points and entered into Assam via a different route from Nagaland.

This was informed by Bokajan sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) – John Das.

Moreover, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also congratulated the Karbi Anglong police for the successful operation.