Heroin worth over Rs 3 crore have been seized by the police in Hojai district of Assam.

The consignment of Heroin was seized by the police from the possession of two persons, who have been arrested.

Assam police personnel arrested the two persons from a Guwahati-bound train coming from Dimapur in Nagaland.

760 grams of heroin were seized from their possession of the two arrested persons.

Meanwhile, further investigation into the case is underway.

Notably, the Assam police launched a massive crackdown on the drugs mafia operating in the state ever since the new government came to power in the state.