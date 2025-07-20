Written by – Manoj Kumar Ojha

Guwahati: In a swift and decisive operation, the West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) team from Assam’s Bharalumukh Police Station has cracked the chilling murder of 50-year-old Sunil Kumar Sah, police confirmed.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Sah was discovered at his rented home in Kalipur with grievous injuries on May 30, 2025.

Following a meticulous investigation combining on-ground intelligence and advanced forensic techniques, officers zeroed in on 32?year?old Sunil Harijan of Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh.

The extensive probe entailed scrutinizing CCTV footage, digital footprints, and tracing the victim’s network.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Utilizing geolocation data and mobile phone analysis, the police were able to track Harijan across state lines.

The breakthrough came when WGPD collaborated with the Uttar Pradesh Police, culminating in his arrest in UP earlier today.

After formal charges were registered in Maharajganj, Harijan was transported to Guwahati under tight security.

He is expected to face charges including culpable homicide not amounting to murder under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code. Legal proceedings will continue in the jurisdiction where the crime occurred.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Police Director General Hardinath Sarma, and the Inspector General of Police extended commendations to the teams involved for their coordinated efforts across jurisdictions.

A police spokesperson described the arrest as a significant victory, reaffirming Assam Police’s commitment to resolving serious crimes and ensuring public safety.

Sunil Kumar Sah’s family has been provided with counseling and assured of justice. Meanwhile, investigations continue into the motive behind the attack and whether there were any accomplices.

Authorities have appealed to the public to come forward with any further information that could assist the legal process.