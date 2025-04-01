Assam: Guwahati police arrest fraudster for scamming women on dating apps

Guwahati: Bhangagarh police in Assam have arrested fraudster Dipjyoti Bora for scamming multiple women, specifically targeting divorced and financially independent individuals.

Using fake identities, he deceived victims with false promises of love and marriage, ultimately extorting large sums of money.

According to police reports, Dipjyoti approached his victims through dating apps, posing as an Oil India employee. He had reportedly been married and divorced three times, using his charm to manipulate women into giving him money.

One of his victims, a divorced private bank employee, lost Rs. 6 lakh in the scam. Investigations suggest that he has defrauded nearly ten women, amassing between Rs. 45 and Rs. 50 lakh in total.

Despite having no permanent address in Guwahati, Dipjyoti maintained three rented houses in different locations. To appear wealthy and gain the trust of his victims, he often borrowed luxury cars from friends. His fraudulent activities came to an end when the Bhangagarh police apprehended him.

As part of the ongoing investigation, authorities have seized an ALCAZAR car with registration number AS01-FK-3237. During interrogation, Dipjyoti reportedly confessed to his crimes. Law enforcement officials are now conducting a deeper probe to identify more victims who may have fallen prey to his scams.