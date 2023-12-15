New Delhi: Archbishop Emeritus Thomas Menamparampil of Guwahati was honored for his unwavering commitment to peace and human rights with the prestigious Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam World Peace Award-2023.

The award was presented by the All India Council of Human Rights, Liberties and Social Justice at a ceremony held in the Indian Islamic Cultural Centre, New Delhi, on December 10, coinciding with the United Nations International Human Rights Day.

Expressing humility, Archbishop Menamparampil said, “Whether I deserve this recognition is for others to decide. In these times of division, hatred, and violence, peace seems to have lost its relevance. But if this award can ignite a spark of hope and inspire a movement towards unity and understanding, then it has served its purpose.”

He extended gratitude to his peace team and colleagues in northeastern India for their tireless efforts towards common good and social justice. He further emphasized the need for collective action, urging all sections of society to join hands in strengthening human values and building a peaceful future.

The award citation hailed Archbishop Menamparampil’s “multifarious humanitarian services” and his unwavering belief in “justice for all, peacefulness, meekness, and innocence as the natural way of life.” It further commended his “inspiring and visionary leadership” in promoting peace and human rights.

His journey as a peacemaker began in 1996, amidst a major conflict in Assam‘s Kokrajhar district. Archbishop Menamparampil’s peace team not only provided immediate relief but also facilitated dialogue and reconciliation between the warring communities.

Over the past three decades, their efforts have helped countless communities in the region navigate through conflict and build lasting peace.

The North East India Regional Bishops’ Council lauded the Archbishop’s recognition, stating, “This award is a well-deserved testament to his lifelong dedication to peace and human rights. He is an unwavering champion of civil rights and a beacon of hope for the region. We need more such leaders who inspire us all to work towards a more just and peaceful world.”