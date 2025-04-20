Assam: GTAC logs 169.13 million kg tea sales, sets new benchmark

Guwahati: The Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) in Assam has set a new benchmark in India’s tea industry by selling 169.13 million kilograms of tea, recording its highest-ever performance in both volume and value for the financial year 2024–25, according to the reports.

It stated that the recent milestone reinforces GTAC’s position as a leading hub for premium Assam tea auctions and a dominant player in the national tea trade.

According to Dinesh Bihani, Secretary of the Guwahati Tea Auction Buyers Association, GTAC facilitated the sale of 169.13 million kilograms of tea in FY 2024–25, surpassing the 166.34 million kilograms recorded the previous year.

Bihani asserted that the average price per kilogram soared to Rs 227.70, up from Rs 183.20 in FY 2023–24. This sharp rise reflects a combination of improved tea quality and heightened demand.

He stated that GTAC has estimated the total turnover for the year at Rs 3,851 crore, marking an all-time high.

“This is a milestone year for GTAC. The centre not only delivered record volumes but also secured some of the highest prices ever seen in Indian tea auctions.” Bihani noted.

Bihani further stated that among the season’s highlights, a line of premium Hookmool teas fetched Rs 751 per kilogram, an all-time high. Tea from the Bought Leaf Factories (BLFs), too, saw a profitable season, with a line of Bejopathar teas selling at Rs 471 per kilogram.

Further, Dhemaji district BLFs outperformed others, commanding the highest district-wise prices across Assam, he stated.

Bihani affirmed that GTAC continues to attract producers and buyers due to its low cost of selling, strong quality control, and active buyer participation. These factors contribute to GTAC’s rising influence in the national tea market.

He said, the GTAC Tea Lounge achieved over Rs 1 crore in retail sales during FY 2024–25.

Bihani added that record-breaking auction volumes, high-value transactions, and a thriving retail initiative will enable GTAC to lead India’s tea industry into a new era of growth and global recognition.