GUWAHATI: The Assam Government on Thursday signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with at least three companies to establish high-performance sports training and rehabilitation centre in two cities of the state.

The centres will be established in Guwahati and Jorhat.

The three companies with whom the MoU was signed are Abhinav Futuristics Private Limited (AFL), Oil India Limited (OIL) and Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL).

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah, and the leaders of the three corporations attended the MoU signing at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati.

While addressing at the event, Assam CM said, “Sports have become highly competitive in our country. The only one who knows the technique and has physical fitness will be able to win any race of competition.”

He also said, “We have given the maximum focus on how to run the centre. In this entire project, we have also included five years contract for running the centre. It will be outsourced and AFL will run both the high-performance training centre for five years.”

“If after five years we develop our own capacity to run it then we will run it on our own and if we can’t, we will request the foundation for further expanding it,” he added.

The centre will cover all the sports disciplines under one roof helping all the athletes to enhance their technique and physical health and contribute towards excellence.