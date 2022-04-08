Guwahati: The Assam government has set up a panel to make an assessment of the rehabilitation needs of the cadres of Karbi Armed Groups based on their age profile, educational qualification, the general area of residence, etc.

The Committee has been constituted by the Political (A) Department by a notification on April 7, 2022, in pursuant to Clause 4.3 of the Memorandum of Settlement signed on September 4, 2021, by the Centre, Assam government, and Karbi Armed Groups and elected representatives of Karbi people.

The committee, which is headed by the Additional Director General of Police (SB), Assam as chairman, consists of the Secretary of Home & Political Department; Secretary/ Additional Secretary/Joint Secretary of Hill Areas Department; Secretary/Additional Secretary/ Joint Secretary of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department; Secretary/ Additional Secretary/ Joint Secretary of Agriculture Department; Secretary/ Additional Secretary / Joint Secretary of Industries and Commerce department; Secretary/ Additional Secretary/ Joint Secretary of Fishery Department; Deputy Inspector General of Police, Central Range, Assam; Mission Director, Assam Skill Development Mission as members.

The Committee may include any other member co-opted by the chairman. It may also involve successful entrepreneurs/ NGOs in this effort, the notification stated.

On September 4, 2021, the Centre signed a peace accord with five armed groups based in Karbi Anglong.

The five armed groups are Karbi Longri North Cachar Hills Liberation Front, People’s Democratic Council of Karbi Longri, United People’s Liberation Army, Karbi People’s Liberation Tigers, and Kuki Liberation Front.