Guwahati: The names of the selected journalists for 2022 under the Assam Pension Scheme for journalists are announced by the Assam Government.

The pension to be disbursed through the Directorate of Information and Public Relations will come into effect from April 1, 2022, said an official statement.

The journalists are Utpal Bordoloi (Kamrup-M), Pradip Ghosh (Darrang), Moslem Uddin Ahmed (Dhubri), Mahtabur Rahman (Karimganj), Ratul Borah (Jorhat), Jayanta Kumar Das (Kamrup-M), Imran Hussain (Udalguri), Basa Borah (Charaideo), Padma Singh (Kamrup-M), Gourendu Chakravorty (Kamrup-M), Moni Sankar Purkayastha (Karbi Anglong), Madan Mohan Adhikari (Cachar), Ramlal Sinha (Kamrup-M), Binoy Kumar Sarma (Kamrup-M), Robin Baruah (Karbi Anglong), Samindra Nath (Kamrup-M), Iswar Prasad Tamuly (Golaghat), Kumud Ch. Deka (Nalbari), Lalit Chandra Kalita (Kamrup-M), Ratnesh Kumar (Kamrup-M)

The scheme was launched in 2017-18. Every year 20 senior journalists are selected on the basis of their applications observing all formalities.

A total of 100 journalists have been selected in the last five years and they are drawing a pension of Rs. 8000 per person per month.

This year this tally will be increased to 120 including the 20 newly selected journalists.