Assam Govt grants special leave for 94th Sankardev Sangha session

Guwahati: The Assam government has granted Special Casual Leave to state employees participating in the 94th Annual Session of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha, set to take place at Mohbondha Araltoli Field in Jorhat.

As per the official notification from the General Administration Department, employees attending the religious congregation can avail leave on February 6, 7, and 8, 2025, provided their official duties are adequately handled.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Assam govt carries out reshuffle of IFS officers

However, employees involved in the Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) elections or the implementation of Flagship Programs must seek prior approval from their authorities to take the leave.

The event, expected to draw 3 to 3.5 million devotees, is one of the largest spiritual gatherings in the region. Preparations are nearly complete, with over 90% of the arrangements finished.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Assam Career : RFRI Jorhat Recruitment 2024

The venue, spread across 1,200 bighas, is being set up with large pavilions constructed using 72,000 bamboo poles from Karbi Anglong and over 9,000 tin sheets.

Over 200 workers have been working for nearly two months to ensure the venue is ready for the grand event.