Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in RFRI Jorhat Assam.

Rain Forest Research Institute (RFRI) Jorhat Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Field Assistant in the project entitled “Bamboo Resource

Mapping in the state of Assam.” RFRI came into existence altogether in April 1988. Its origin altogether dates back to 1976 when a Regional Centre of Forest Research Institute, Dehra Dun, came into being at Burnihat (Assam) to extend knowledge on forestry related issues through research, education and extension in general and to support forestry research in northeastern states. The Centre advanced steadily in terms of infrastructure and became known itself as a nucleus for research on forestry and ecology related issues of the region. It also got upgradation as Institute of Rain and Moist Deciduous Forest Research (IRMDER) now known as the Rain Forest Research Institute (RFRI). The Institute also became into one of repute, delivering yeoman service in the field of forestry resources and technology extension to all NE states including Sikkim. The multidisciplinary scientific manpower of the Institute delivers need based technological achievements in forests science leading towards conservation, protection, restoration and also management of forest resources. The tested technologies, developed under different research projects, are also transferred to the stakeholders through its Regional Capacity Building Programmes under Demo Village and Van Vigyan Kendras (VVKs) in the states. The headquarters of the Institute is at Jorhat in Assam. Its Centres are at Aizawl and Agartala.

Name of post : Field Assistant

No. of posts : 3

Emoluments : Rs. 17000/- per month

Qualification :

Essential: Bachelor of Science in Botany/ Life Science /Agriculture / Forestry

Desirable: Preference to the candidates having working knowledge on Bamboo identification and field survey.

Age Limit : 25 years as on 30.11.2024.

Relaxable up to 5 years for SC/ST /Women

There is also relaxation up to 3 years for OBC candidates

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 09.12.2024 from 9.30 am onwards altogether.

The venue is at ICFRE-Rain Forest Research Institute, Jorhat

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with duly filled up application form

They must also bring original and also self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here