Guwahati: In a bid to fostering peace and rehabilitation, the Assam government distributed grants of Rs. 2 lakhs each to 181 ex-cadres of the Bodo rebel group National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB) on Friday.

The financial assistance was provided at an event held at Madhabdeb International Auditorium in Panjabari, Guwahati.

The event was attended by prominent figures, including BTR chief executive member Pramod Boro, Kokrajhar East MLA Lawrence Islary, BTR executive member Ranjit Basumatary, Assam Police DGP GP Singh, Secretary, Home & Political Dept Biswajit Pegu, and ADGP, SB & STF Hiren Chandra Nath.

BTC CEM Pramod Boro lauded the NLFB‘s decision to renounce violence and embrace the path of peace.

He emphasized the positive impact of the central government’s leadership in bringing an end to the region’s turbulent past.

“The visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has brought an end to the dark decades of violence in BTR. Today, a sustained peace reigns across our region and BTR is steadfastly advancing towards peace and progress,” Boro stated.