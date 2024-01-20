GUWAHATI: The Assam government has denied permission to the Congress party for taking out the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra through Guwahati city.

This was claimed by the Congress on Saturday (January 20) evening.

According to the Congress, the Guwahati police authorities has informed that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra must traverse through the by-pass around the city.

The police, the Congress said, has asked that the Yatra to go through areas along the Guwahati by-pass like – Khanapara, Basistha, Lokhra, Garchuk etc.

“Even press club invitation will not be allowed,” the Congress party said.

It may be mentioned here that senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, was slated to interact with the public in Guwahati city of Assam.

Rahul Gandhi’s public interaction in Guwahati city of Assam was to be held, most likely, on January 23.