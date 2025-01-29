Guwahati: A businessman from Assam’s Hailakandi district, Niti Ranjan Pal died in the Maha Kumbh Mela stampede on Tuesday, during the Mauni Amavasya night.

The Assam government has declared a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for his grieving family.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Pal, the owner of the renowned sweet shop “Om Sweets,” in Hailakandi, tragically lost his life during a devastating stampede.

While participating in the ritual bath amidst the massive crowd, Pal was severely injured.

Despite immediate intensive care and being rushed to a hospital in Prayagraj, he succumbed to his injuries.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The incident, which occurred around 2 am, resulted to numerous casualties as millions of pilgrims gathered at the Sangam and nearby ghats for the holy dip.

The Assam government also has extended its deepest condolences and assured continuous support to the family.

As per sources, the family of Pal is stuck with the body with authorities reportedly refusing to issue a death certificate.