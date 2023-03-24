GUWAHATI: The curtains came down on the 4th Asian Kho Kho championship on Thursday.

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria attended the closing ceremony of the event in Tamulpur.

The Governor in his speech said that the Championship being held in the pristine milieu of Tamulpur has the potential to enhance the popularity of Kho Kho in this part of the state besides participating nations and beyond.

He extended his wishes to all the players and organizers involved in the 4th Asian Kho Kho Championship.

“May their untiring endeavours continue to bring forth the essence of this cherished sport and inspire a new generation of players to carry the legacy forward,” Assam Governor said.

The Governor said sports helps in strengthening the edifice of peace, harmony and unity among the people of different region.

He said that he was happy to see the confluence of countries coming together for the tournament.

The Governor congratulating the participating nations and the winners said, “We have an enduring history of shared cultural values and hence the participation of the Asian nations in this tournament reflects our collective spirit of brotherhood and camaraderie.

I thank all the all the players from their respective countries for participating here.

Your participation in itself is a victory for Kho Kho and a great victory for the sportsman spirit. We also express our thankfulness for giving us the opportunity to render our hospitality to all the players, support staff and other officials”.

The Governor hoped that after the success of the tournament, Kho Kho would further expand its reach across the world and he wished that Kho-Kho should be included as an Olympic sport in the future.

It may be mentioned that the host India clinched both men and women titles of the Asian Kho Kho Championship held at Tamulpur in Assam.

The event was attended by the Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly, Biswajit Daimary, CEM of BTR Pramod Boro, president of Kho Kho Federation of India Sudhanshu Mittal, Assam Minister for Water Resources etc, Pijush Hazarika, Minister for Soil Conservation and Welfare of Bodoland Department U G Brahma, Assam DGP Assam G P Singh and a host of other dignitaries.