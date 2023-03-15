Assam Governor interacts with IPS probationers

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria interacted with 10 IPS probationers of Assam Cadre belonging to the 2019, 2020, and 2021 batches at Raj Bhavan today.

Talking to them, Governor Kataria said that the role of an IPS officer is very challenging and holds immense significance for the society. The responsibility of maintaining law and order, while simultaneously fostering a strong bond with the public, is a demanding task.

The Governor also said that the noble and profound service of delivering justice to the needy is a duty that holds immense importance, and he urged upon all to undertake the responsibility and contribute towards ensuring peace and prosperity in the society.

The Governor also congratulated them and wished that they continue to serve the nation with utmost diligence and dedication.

The interaction programme was attended by the Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor SS Meenakshi Sundaram.