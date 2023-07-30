Guwahati: The Assam government has decided to upgrade all police outposts in the state to designated police stations.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that there are currently 250 police outposts in Assam.

“With the conversion, the number of police stations in the state will cross the 600 mark. This will benefit the common public as it will be easier to register cases and get help from the police,” he said.

Sarma also said that the state government is mulling merging the Home Guards and Civil Defence wing with the DGP Assam. This will create an integrated arrangement for the two wings.

He said the government has also taken up initiatives of setting up police canteens and Police Model High Schools in every district. The schools will be developed by the wives of police personnel.

In addition, three new Forensic Laboratories have been made operational in Silchar, Bongaigaon, and Dibrugarh. Three more are on the anvil and partnerships have been developed with labs outside the state.

On the issue of Rohingya infiltration, Sarma said that the Rohingyas are not a threat to Assam as they are not staying in the state. However, he said that they are using Assam as a travel route and this is a threat to the country.

Sarma said that anyone who has entered the country illegally, whether they are Rohingya or not, is illegal. He said that the government cannot promote illegality.