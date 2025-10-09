Dibrugarh: In order to bolster digitisation and road safety, Assam Chief Minister. Himanta Biswa Sarma declared plans to “close several District Transport Offices (DTOs), as all vehicle-related services will now be offered through automated testing and training centres”.

While launching an automated vehicle fitness testing centre in Dibrugarh, CM Sarma said that people would no longer need to visit DTO offices for vehicle-related work.

“With the establishment of automated fitness testing and driving institutes, we are now moving towards a system where licenses and vehicle fitness certificates will be issued through these new-age facilities,” he added, noting that this would make many DTO offices redundant and that the government is planning to close some before the next elections.

“Assam has now created an environment where driving institutes and authorised fitness testing centres can issue driving licenses and vehicle fitness certificates valid across India,” Sarma said, highlighting the convenience and efficiency of the new model.

CM Sarma also added “the decision stems from a broader initiative to prevent road accidents, many of which occur due to mechanical failures such as brake or bearing malfunctions.”

“Our goal is to make roads safer by ensuring that vehicles are tested scientifically. Under the Motor Vehicles Act, vehicle inspections should be done through computerised systems. We have already established such centres in Biswanath, Jorhat and South Salmara, and the Dibrugarh centre is the latest addition,” he said.

Each testing centre has been developed through a public-private partnership model, where the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) provides land and local support, while Applus Iteuve handles equipment and manpower.

The revenue generated will be shared between ASTC and the company.

“This mobile unit will go to the owner’s location to conduct fitness checks, ensuring that no one loses their daily earnings in the process,” Sarma said.

The Dibrugarh centre, developed at Rs 12 crore, has been developed in collaboration with Applus Iteuve India Pvt Ltd, a Spanish company known for its expertise in vehicle inspection and certification.

As per Sarma, “the Dibrugarh centre is equipped with advanced machinery capable of testing large and heavy vehicles like tractors, ensuring comprehensive fitness assessments.”

“Earlier, our facilities could not accommodate heavy vehicles, but now, even a heavy-duty tractor can be tested accurately,” he added.

He also underlined these automated systems will make the transport process paperless, transparent and citizen-centric, adding,

“We are trying to build a paperless government where technology replaces bureaucracy, and efficiency replaces manual dependency.”