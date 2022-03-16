The Assam government employees will be granted a half-day leave to watch the newly-released movie – “The Kashmir Files”.

This was announced by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday evening.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government employees can avail a half-day leave to watch “The Kashmir Files”.

“The Kashmir Files” is based on the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in the 1990s from then Jammu and Kashmir state.

“Glad to announce that our government employees will be entitled for half-day special leave to watch The Kashmir Files,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He added: “They will have to only inform their superior officers and submit the tickets the next day.”

The Assam chief minister, along with cabinet colleagues, watched the newly-released movie – “The Kashmir Files” – at a theatre in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, after watching the movie, said that “genocide of Kashmiri Pandits was a blot on humanity”.

“The Kashmiri Pandit genocide and their exodus are a blot on humanity. Moved by the heart-wrenching portrayal of their plight in The Kashmir Files, which I watched along with my cabinet colleagues,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also heaped praised on the film.

PM Modi praised the makers of the movie for “bringing the truth in its correct form”.

On the other hand, the BJP-ruled states of Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Karnataka, Tripura and Goa declared the film tax-free.