Olympic bronze medallist boxer from Assam – Lovlina Borgohain – on Tuesday visited the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

Lovlina Borgohain paid tribute to the fallen soldiers of the Indian armed forces at the National War Memorial.

“Visiting the War Memorial to pay tribute to our brave soldiers is a proud moment for me,” said Lovlina Borgohain.

She added: “I have been training for Commonwealth Games and Asian Games which will take place later this year.”

Earlier, the Assam government announced its decision to pay salaries to Lovlina Borgohain and ace sprinter Hima Das until the Paris Olympics.

Moreover, the Assam government has decided to sponsor the salaries of the coaches of both Lovlina Borgohain and Hima Das until the next Olympics.