GUWAHATI: An employee with the Assam government has been arrested by the police for allegedly ‘supporting’ the Paresh Baruah-led ULFA-I on social media.

The arrested person has been identified as Dharma Dutta, hailing from Nagaon district in Assam.

Dutta was arrested from his residence at Uriagaon Village in Nagaon district of Assam.

Dharma Dutta is an employee of the Nagaon Muncipal Board in Assam.

Dutta was arrested by the Assam police for his social media post that allegedly showed ‘support’ for the ULFA-I.

It may be mentioned here that Assam police has ramped up its operations against sympathisers of the ULFA-I.

According to reports, Dutta had also expressed his desire to join ULFA-I in the comments section of the social media post.

Meanwhile, another individual was arrested by police from Morigaon district of Assam for his post on Facebook, where he expressed desire to join ULFA-I.

The arrested person has been identified as Biswajit Deka.

Deka hails from Balipota in Darrang district of Assam.