GUWAHATI: Assam police has claimed that the case of grenade blasts in three districts of the state by ULFA-I has been ‘cracked’.

The individuals allegedly behind the grenade blasts in the three eastern Assam districts of Tinsukia, Sivasagar and Jorhat have been arrested, Assam police said.

Notably, the Paresh Baruah-led ULFA-I had claimed responsibility for the grenade blasts at Tinsukia (November 22), Sivasagar (December 09) and Jorhat (December 13) districts of Assam.

Along with the arrests of the accused individuals, the motorcycles used in the attacks have also been recovered.

Assam director general of police (DGP) GP Singh said: “In an excellent operation lasting weeks, the three crimes of grenade lobbing by a banned organisation in Tinsukia, Sivasagar and Jorhat have been cracked and perpetrators arrested and motorcycles used recovered.”

“People instigating these perpetrators through online platforms have also been identified and would be brought to book whichever corner they are in,” he added.

The Assam DGP further said: “The evidence would be presented in appropriate court of law in due course.”

He also claimed that the Assam police department “remains steadfast in resolve to protect the people of the state from all violent crimes at all personal and professional cost”.

“My compliments and gratitude to each officer and men associated in the operations. We resolve to keep the Assam police flag flying high,” DGP GP Singh said.