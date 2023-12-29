AIZAWL: The Assam Rifles have recovered substantial quantities of various drugs and norcotics substances worth Rs 956.65 crore since January till December 25 this year in Mizoram, marking a more than 50 per cent increase in drug seizure as compared to last year.

The paramilitary force recovered various drugs worth Rs 330.93 crore in 2022.

During operations conducted in various places of Mizoram this year, the Assam Rifles recovered 33.20 kilograms of heroin valued at Rs 546.62 crore against a meagre 1.5 kilograms worth Rs 40.87 crore it had seized in 2022, according to Assam Rifles data.

The paramilitary force also seized 3 kilograms of opium worth Rs. 1.8 lakh, 20.5 kilograms of poppy seeds worth Rs. 53 lakh, and 25.95 kilograms of ganja (cannabis) worth Rs. 18.48 lakh between January and December 25 this year, the data said.

Additionally, Assam Rifles recovered more than 12 lakh tablets of Methamphetamine worth over Rs. 339 core and 98,000 tablets of Triprolidine worth Rs. 9.8 crore during the given period, it said.

Last year the paramilitary force seized 8.85 tablets of Methamphetamine valued at Rs. 289.83 crore and 1.9 lakh tablets of Pseudoephedrin worth Rs. 11.88 lakh.

Apart from drugs and narcotics, the Assam Rifles also recovered various contrabands such as areca nuts, foreign cigarettes and liquor mainly smuggled from Myanmar altogether worth Rs 96 crore between January and December.