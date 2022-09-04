GUWAHATI: The Assam government has served a three-month deadline to rehabilitation centres in the state to ensure basic facilities in these centres.

Assam social justice minister Pijush Hazarika has instructed owners of private rehabilitation centres to ensure basic facilities like hygienic living conditions and regular medical check-up for the inmates.

The development followed a surprise visit by Assam minister Pijush Hazarika to a private rehabilitation centre in Guwahati.

The Assam minister had expressed disappointment over the appalling living conditions at the rehab centre, which he visited.

On Saturday, Pijush Hazarika held a meeting with owners of rehab centres in Guwahati to discuss the problems faced by these centres.

“During my review meet with the owners of rehabilitation centres, I issued strict directions to them to focus on proper hygienic environment, nutritional requirements of the inmates and regular health check-ups,” Assam minister Pijush Hazarika said.

He further informed that the Assam government would soon release a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to regulate the functioning of rehabilitation centres.

“A new SOP will come soon to regulate the functioning of the centres,” Hazarika added.