GUWAHATI: Amid crackdown on jihadi modules in Assam, state director general of police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, on Sunday, met representatives of Islamic organisations in the state.

During his meeting with the representatives of Islamic organisations, Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta sought support from the groups in the crackdown on jihadi modules in the state.

Notably, the meeting comes amid several arrests being made by the Assam police over alleged links with terrorist groups Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

“Today, we met with the Islamic organizations across the state. Without their cooperation, we couldn’t bust Al-Qaeda and ABT modules in the state. We urged them to extend their support, and cooperation and they also assured us of their support,” the Assam DGP Mahanta told news agency ANI.

“There are 1000s of private Madrasas in the state. All function on different rules as per their beliefs. We’ve asked all of them to upload their rules online, have given them some time for the same,” he added.

Earlier, Assam DGP – Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta had stated that some counter-radicalisation measures have been initiated to tackle the growing network of jihadis in the state.

The Assam DGP added that several Muslim groups have also been taken into confidence, who in turn have pledged support in the crackdown on jihadi elements in the state.

He said that some unscrupulous elements are taking advantage of the madrassas that have been sprouting in Assam.