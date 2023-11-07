Guwahati: The Assam government on Tuesday announced a 4% hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for its employees, effective from December 1.

This will bring the total DA for state government employees in Assam to 46%.

The arrears for the period July to November 2023 will be paid in two equal installments, with the first installment paid in December 2023 and the second installment paid in April 2024.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet that the DA hike was a Diwali gift for the state’s employees.

He added that the government was committed to the welfare of its employees and would continue to take steps to improve their living standards.

The DA hike is expected to benefit over 2.5 lakh state government employees in Assam.