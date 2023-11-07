Guwahati: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday took a dig at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, whose name got removed from Saradha Chit Fund corruption after being washed in ‘Modi Washing Powder.’

The Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh was interacting with the media when he said that once people join BJP their name gets removed from corruption.

CM Bhupesh Baghel said, “As Ajit Pawar joined the BJP, his name was removed from the ED. Himanta Biswa Sarma is CM now, his name was in Saradha Chit Fund corruption. He has been campaigning in Chhattisgarh. There are many examples like this where, after being washed in ‘Modi Washing Powder’, all the stains are cleaned. ”

The first phase of polling in the state started on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, on Monday Assam Chief Minister responding to the Enforcement Directorate’s claim that Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was paid Rs. 508 crore by promoters of Mahadev App, said he wondered how someone could use Lord Mahadev’s name to “loot money.”

“No one can even think that someone would use Mahadev’s name to loot money. You could use any name – ‘Zinto’, or ‘Minto.’ But you used Mahadev’s name and looted not one or two but Rs. 508 crore,” the BJP leader said in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur on the last day of campaigning for the first phase polling in the state which started on Tuesday morning.

Sarma said Devi Kamakhya, who is a form of Devi Parvati is weeping.

“Maa Kamakhya is a form of Maa Parvati, Sati, Maha Kali… Maa Parvati is also the wife of Mahadev. Today, Maa Kamakhya is crying when the news of Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel looting money in the name of Mahadev came out,” the Assam Chief Minister said.