GUWAHATI: In an effort to tackle the backlog of pending cases at police stations in Assam, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), CID, Munna Prasad Gupta, has proposed to grant investigative powers to constables with a bachelor’s degree and six years of experience in the force.

The proposal, submitted to Director General of Assam Police (DGP) GP Singh, suggests empowering all ASI (UB), Head Constables (UB), Naiks (UB), Lance Naiks (UB), and Constables (UB) who meet the educational and experience criteria to investigate cases punishable by up to seven years of imprisonment.

Also Read: Arunachal dams pose threat to Assam’s state bird white-winged duck

ADGP Gupta has recommended reducing the required experience from 10 years to six years, considering the recent decision to promote Constables (UB) to the rank of Lance Naik (UB) within eight years of service.

Also Read: Mizoram Assembly Polls: Over 77 per cent turnout recorded, MNF says it eyes at landslide victory

He also stated the need for these personnel to undergo a training program and pass a DGP-prescribed test before being granted investigative powers.

If approved by the DGP, the proposal will be forwarded to the Home Department for further action.