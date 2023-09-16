GUWAHATI : Professor Kandarpa Das, the Vice Chancellor of Girijananda Chowdhury University has been awarded the prestigious Pushkin Medal for the year 2023 in recognition for his contribution towards Russian language and literature.

He was awarded this prestigious medal by the International Association of Teachers of Russian Language and Literature (MAPRYAL).

Prof. Das received his award from Vladimir Ilich Tolstoy, President of MAPRYAL and great grandson of the famous Russian writer Leo Tolstoy in a ceremony held in Saint Petersburgh, Russia on September 15, 2023

He received this award along with other recipients from India, Argentina, Iran, Romania, Czech Republic, Turkey, Armenia, Nigeria, Tunisia, Bulgaria and Brazil.

An alumnus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Moscow State University, Prof. Das was also earlier awarded Fulbright Nehru fellowship in 2015.

The staff and students of Girijananda Chowdhury University congratulated him on this remarkable achievement and bringing laurels to the educational institution.

The “Medal of Pushkin” is a state decoration of the Russian Federation awarded to its citizens and foreigners for achievements in arts, culture, education, humanities and literature. It is named in the honour of Russian writer and poet Alexander Pushkin.