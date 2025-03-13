Assam: Girijananda Chowdhury University signs MoU with Numaligarh Refinery

Guwahati: Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU) has taken a major step to enhance industry-academia collaboration in Assam by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL).

The agreement was signed at GCU’s Azara campus by Nalini Kanta Buragohain, CGM (CA), NRL, and Dipankar Saha, Registrar, GCU, in the presence of key dignitaries from both institutions.

Among those present at the signing ceremony were NRL Managing Director Bhaskar Jyoti Phukan, SSA Society President Jasoda Ranjan Das, and GCU Vice Chancellor Kandarpa Das. Speaking on the occasion, Phukan emphasized the importance of emerging technologies and their impact on the environment, particularly in the context of the global climate crisis.

The MoU aims to foster collaboration through joint events, knowledge-sharing initiatives, and research opportunities.

The partnership will allow GCU students and faculty to engage in industry-driven research, participate in workshops, and gain practical exposure to the petroleum sector.

NRL, a key player in Assam’s oil and gas industry, was established in Numaligarh, Golaghat district, as part of the Assam Accord of 1985. Known for its expertise in technology and business management, the company’s involvement is expected to enrich GCU’s academic ecosystem through industry interactions and research initiatives.

This collaboration is expected to provide valuable learning experiences for students while contributing to advancements in research and innovation in Assam’s education and energy sectors.