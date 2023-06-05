Guwahati: The Green Chapter Foundation, an NGO dedicated to environmental causes, marked World Environment Day today with a series of initiatives in Guwahati, Assam.

The organization conducted an awareness program on global warming and other pressing environmental issues.

As part of their efforts to promote greenery, they distributed hundreds of saplings among school children, encouraging them to become guardians of the environment.

Adding to the event’s significance, an inter-school extempore speech competition was held at the prestigious Sudmersen Hall in Cotton University, Guwahati.

Dr Bhupendra Nath Goswami, an internationally renowned meteorologist and climatologist, graced the occasion as the esteemed chief guest.

Dr Goswami, who is the recipient of prestigious awards including the Vikram Sarabhai Award 1994 and the Assam State Science Award 2019, shared his valuable insights with the participants.

The extempore speech competition, expertly conducted by Robin Kalita, showcased the oratory skills and environmental awareness of the participating students.

After a rigorous and captivating contest, Ritu Mallika of Asom Jatiya Bidyalaya, Noonmati emerged as the deserving winner, capturing the first prize. Lucky Dutta of Don Bosco School, Sonaighuli Sawkuchi secured the second position, while Priyanshikha Baruah of Army Public School, Narengi claimed the third prize.