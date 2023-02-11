Guwahati: IPS officer Gaurav Upadhyay has been transferred from his current position as Superintendent of Police to the position of Additional Secretary to the Transport Department.

In addition, Gaurav Upadhyay will also take on the duties of State Project Director of Assam Inland Water Transport Development Society.

Also Read: Assam: CJI approves increase in judge strength of Gauhati High Court

He will also be holding the position of Project Officer of the Assam Integrated River Basin Management Project under PIU, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Also Read: Supreme Court reaches full working strength of 34 Judges

A notification read that the decision was made in the interest of public service.

The IPS officer is a 2012 batch IPS officer from Uttar Pradesh.