Guwahati: A bomb threat email sent to the Assam Police on Thursday evening caused widespread panic at Gauhati University.

The email claimed that explosive devices had been planted at seven locations within the campus.

“The threats targeted seven locations of the varsity campus including the Vice-Chancellor’s Building, the IST Building, and the RCC 2 hostel,” said an official.

The incident, which led to widespread panic among students and staff, was triggered by threatening emails sent to the Guwahati Police by an unidentified individual, said the official.

Following the threat, authorities immediately initiated emergency protocols. Students and faculty were evacuated from buildings and the campus was cordoned off.

Security personnel conducted a thorough search of the premises, but no suspicious devices were found so far.

The police are investigating the source of the threat and taking necessary measures to ensure the safety of students and staff.