Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court has granted permission to the Assam state government to proceed with ancillary works related to the Maa Kamakhya Temple Access Corridor project, under the PM-DeVINE scheme.

This decision comes amidst ongoing concerns regarding potential harm to the temple’s holy streams.

The order, issued by Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice N. Unni Krishnan Nair, addresses an interlocutory application (IA(c)643/2025) filed by the Assam government, seeking clearance to develop a holding ground for pilgrims at Bangshibagan and improve an existing alternate route for pilgrim passage.

These works are intended to facilitate pilgrimage and are separate from the core construction of the Access Corridor.

The court’s order is rooted in two Public Interest Litigations (PIL 12/2024 and WP(c)2700/2024), where petitioners raised concerns about the project’s impact on the temple’s sanctum sanctorum and its water sources.

In response, the court had previously directed the state to obtain expert opinions from the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, and the National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee.

The Assam government, in its application, clarified that the proposed ancillary works are not part of the main Access Corridor project and will not affect the temple premises. The holding ground at Bangshibagan is located approximately 400 meters from the temple’s construction zone, and the alternate route is an existing, dilapidated path requiring minor cosmetic repairs for safe pilgrim passage.

“The applicants respectfully state that from the investigation conducted by the specialized agency so far the applicants have come to know that there is every possibility that there will be no hindrance in going ahead with the project in question,” the state government stated in its application.

However, petitioners’ counsels expressed reservations, urging the court to withhold permission until the National Institute of Hydrology’s report is submitted. They feared that allowing any work could lead to the commencement of the main project, potentially jeopardizing the petitions’ purpose.

After considering the arguments, the High Court permitted the ancillary works, emphasizing that they must not interfere with the Maa Kamakhya Temple or the Access Corridor project. The court stated that these works are solely for improving pilgrim facilities and constructing an alternate route for potential future use.

“We, therefore, deem it appropriate to dispose of this interlocutory application by granting permission to the applicant State to execute the ancillary works, particularly, the development of holding ground for providing pilgrimage facility at Bangshibagan and to improve the existing alternate route for passage of pilgrims, as prayed for,” the court order stated.