The Gauhati high court has stayed remarks made by a Barpeta court judge against Assam police while granting bail to Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani last week.

The remarks of the Barpeta court judge were stayed by the Gauhati high court after the Assam government challenged the lower court’s order.

The Gauhati high court in Assam stated that the remarks were made “without there being any materials on record”.

The Assam government moved the Gauhati high court challenging the Barpeta Court’s orders: bail to Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani and remarks made by the judge against Assam police.

Earlier, while granting bail to Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani, the Barpeta court had urged the Gauhati high court to direct the police force to “reform itself”.

The Barpeta district and sessions court in Assam also cited the “ongoing police excesses in the state”.

“Converting our hard-earned democracy into a police state is simply unthinkable, and if the Assam Police is thinking about the same, the same is perverse thinking,” the Barpeta court had stated.