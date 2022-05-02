New Delhi: Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani on Monday slammed Assam Government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his arrest by Assam police.

He tern his arrest a “conspiracy” to tarnish his image ahead of state elections later this year.

“I call this 56-inches of cowardice, using a woman to frame me in a false case… the Prime Minister’s Office was involved in this conspiracy,” he said.

Mevani also announced that he would take to the streets and ensure a Gujarat Bandh on June 1 on a raft of issues – seeking action against those behind the leak of 22 exam papers, the recent recovery of “Rs 1.75 lakh-crore” worth of drugs from the Mundra Port, and to press for the withdrawal of all cases against Dalits in Una and against minorities in the state.

He said Himanta Biswa Sarma government in Assam should be “ashamed” given the strong remarks by the court that granted him bail.

“On April 19th FIR was registered. Police travelled over 2,500 kilometres on the same day to arrest me. It was a pre-planned conspiracy to destroy me,” Mevani added.

Mevani was arrested on April 20 by an Assam police team from Palanpur town in Gujarat over a couple of tweets that criticised PM Modi.

Moment after he got bail on April 25, he was re-arrested in an assault case filed by a policewoman, which the court has said was “manufactured”.

He was finally released from jail on Saturday after a local court in Assam granted him bail on Friday.