PATHSALA: The police in Bajali district of Assam have seized a huge quantity of ganja on Sunday.

A total of 92 kg of ganja was seized by the police in Bajali district of Assam.

One person has also been arrested by the police in connection with the case.

The seizure was made during a joint operation by Bajali and Nalbari police in Assam.

The ganja consignment was seized from Mahtali Gaon in Bajali district of Assam.

The contraband was seized during a raid at the shop of one Kailash Das.

Huge quantities of contraband have been seized by the police in Assam in recent times.

The police in Assam have launched a crackdown on the drug cartels operating in the state.