SILCHAR: The police in Karimganj district of Assam has made a massive seizure of ganja (marijuana).

The Assam police seized the ganja consignment weighing 1108 kilograms.

The consignment of ganja seized by the Assam police is estimated to be worth over Rs 2 crore.

The ganja consignment was seized from near the Assam-Tripura border in Karimganj district.

One person has also been arrested by the police in connection with the seizure.

The arrested person has been identified as Manish Kumar from Bihar.

The ganja consignment was seized from a truck, which came from Tripura.

The truck was heading towards Guwahati, Assam.