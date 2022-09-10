SHILLONG: Chief of the Indian Air Force (IAF) – air chief marshal VR Chaudhari concluded his three-day visit of the headquarters eastern air command (EAC) at Shillong in Meghalaya.

IAF chief air chief marshal VR Chaudhari was at the EAC headquarters in Shillong, Meghalaya from September 7 to 9.

The IAF chief was at Shillong in Meghalaya for the annual eastern air command (EAC) commanders’ conference.

During the EAC commanders’ conference, the IAF chief stressed on the need to enhance operational preparedness.

“In his address to the commanders, air chief marshal VR Chaudhari emphasized the need for critical analysis and measures to enhance operational preparedness. He apprised the commanders of the current security scenario, geopolitical situation and the role of Indian Air Force in dealing with various contingencies,” a statement issued by defence spokesperson Wing Commander Sreeprakash J said.

“The CAS highlighted the need for maintaining high operational readiness round the clock and retaining focus on capability enhancement,” the defence statement stated.

“The chief of air staff also awarded trophies to stations for achieving excellence in the fields of operations, maintenance and administration,” the statement added.