ITANAGAR: The Kibithu military camp near the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh has been named as “General Bipin Rawat Military Garrison”.

Former chief of defence staff (CDS) Late General Bipin Rawat had commanded his 5/11 Gorkha Rifles unit at the Kibithu camp as a Colonel in 1999-2000.

Former CDS General Bipin Rawat was killed in a chopper crash in December last year.

Kibithu is a small hamlet near Walong on the banks of the Lohit Valley in Arunachal Pradesh close to the India-China border.

Moreover, the 22 km-long stretch of road from Walong to Kibithu was also named after Gen Bipin Rawat.

The ceremonies were attended by Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brigadier (retd) BD Mishra, chief minister Pema Khandu, Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita and Gen Rawat’s daughters Kritika and Tarini.

A grand gate built in local traditional architectural style was inaugurated by the governor.

A life-size mural of the Gen Bipin Rawat was also unveiled.

“General Bipin Rawat devoted his life to serve our nation. His ideals will always inspire us,” said Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu.