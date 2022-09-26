North Lakhimpur: A carcass of an endangered Gangetic Dolphin was found off the river Dikrang in Lakhimpur’s Bihpuria on Sunday.

The body of the dead aquatic mammal was discovered in the shallow waters of Dikrong in Dongeebeel in Bihpuria.

A deep cut mark was found on the back of the dead river dolphin believed to be attacked by fishermen.

Also Read: Heavy rains likely in Assam, Arunachal, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sikkim on September 26 & 27

The local villagers informed the police and the forest department and the dead dolphin was taken out for post-mortem.

After the formalities, the dead dolphin was buried by forest personnel.

It may be mentioned that the fast extinct Gangetic Dolphin (Platanista gangetica)is still found in small families in Jamugurighat of the Brahmaputra and Subansiri in the Lakhimpur district.

Also Read: Nothing illegal about night safari in Kaziranga national park: Assam CM

Meanwhile, a Glossy Ibis was rescued from a bird trap near North Lakhimpur by nature lovers on the same day. The endangered bird was caught in a trap set up by bird hunters in a swamp near the railway station.

Forest officials later released the bird after treating it at the Satajan wetland near Ranganadi in North Lakhimpur.