Guwahati: A businessman’s house in Cachar, Assam was looted by a gang who allegedly posed as CBI officials on the intervening night of Sunday.

The robbery occurred in the Baga Islamabad locality under the Dholai Legislative Assembly constituency in Cachar district of Assam.

A group of 15-20 armed robbers, disguised as CBI officials, stormed the residence of prominent local businessman Abul Hussain around 2 AM.

The robbers, wielding firearms, threatened the family, tied them up, and proceeded to loot cash and valuables.

The stolen items included approximately Rs 35 lakh in cash and jewellery worth over Rs 10 lakh.

The gang made their escape in the businessman’s Scorpio vehicle.

However, they abandoned the vehicle 500 meters away and fled on foot.

After their escape, the police were informed and an investigation into the incident began.