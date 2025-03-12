Assam: Former Oil India Limited GM Ponananda Borgohain passes away

Guwahati: Former General Manager of the Oil India Limited, Ponananda Borgohain passed away at the age of 78 in a private hospital in Guwahati, Assam on Wednesday. He was battling with cancer for several years.

Ponananda Borgohain was born on 21 September 1953 in Shuktiali, Hahchara, Nazira in Shibsagar district of Assam. He was a bright student and completed his schooling at Nazira.

He was a student of mechanical engineering at the Guwahati Engineering College. After completing his degree in Mechanical Engineering, he started his career as a training engineer in the Mining Department of Oil India Limited, one of the leading oil companies in the country.

He later served as Head of the Mining Department of Oil India. Borgohain retired from Oil India Limited as General Manager. Oil India Limited was able to complete many successful crude oil and gas explorations under the leadership of an efficient officer like Borgohain.

After retirement, Ponananda Borgohain lived in Gitanagar, Guwahati. Upon his death, Borgohain left his two sons and his wife.

The body of Borgohain was moved from Guwahati to his native village Shuktiali in Hahchara for his funeral. Eminent people, relatives and family members also attended his funeral.