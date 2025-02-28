Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in Oil India Limited Assam.

Oil India Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of General Managers.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : General Manager (Corporate Strategy)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Bachelor’s degree in engineering.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

OR

Post-graduation in Geoscience.

Experience :

a) Minimum of 20 years of experience in strategic planning, corporate management, or a related senior role.

b) Experience of working with senior leadership in the current role and proven track record in managing large projects or change management initiatives will be preferred.

Name of post : General Manager (Business Development)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Bachelor’s degree in engineering.

OR

Post-graduation in Geoscience.

OR

Post-graduation in Economics

Experience :

a) Minimum of 20 years of experience in business development, project development, or related roles in the alternate energy sector & also experience in Oil and Gas Portfolio Management/ Investment Analysis, or related roles in the Upstream Sector.

b) Experience of working with senior leadership in the current role and proven track record in managing large projects or change management initiatives will be preferred

Also Read : Who are the former journalists whose glass bottle upcycling business impresses the Sharks?

How to apply :

Candidates may send their duly filled-up/completed application form (scanned copy), in prescribed format provided hereinunder, to GM (HR Acquisitions) I/C, HR Acquisitions Department, Oil India Limited, Field Head Quarters, Duliajan, Assam–786602, at E-mail ID: [email protected] on or before 23:59 pm hours of 24/03/2025. Email applications received after the stipulated timeframe shall not be considered.

Please enclose copy of following documents along with the application:

i. Self-Attested Copy of Certificate for Proof of Date of Birth (Birth Certificate/ Admit Card /

Pass Certificate/ Marksheet of matriculation/ 10th standard or equivalent).

ii. Self-Attested Copy of Certificate(s) for Proof of Requisite Educational Qualification.

iii. Self-Attested Copy of Certificate(s) for Proof of Relevant Post Qualification Work Experience.

iv. Self-Attested Copy of Certificate for Proof of Caste Category SC/ST/OBC in the Govt.

prescribed format, as applicable.

v. Self-Attested Copy of Certificate for Proof of Non-Creamy Layer Category (NCL)/ Economically Weaker Section (EWS) status in the Govt. prescribed format, as applicable

vi. Self-Attested Copy of Certificate for Proof of Disability in the Govt. prescribed format for the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PWBD), as applicable.

vii. Self-Attested Copy of Discharge Book/Service and Release Certificate for Ex-Servicemen

(pages containing Personal Particulars and Service Particulars), as applicable.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here